Justice League: Zack Snyder wants to record more scenes of his montage with Batman and Superman

Zack Snyder is clear: he wants to record additional scenes for his version of League of Justice, known as Snyder Cut. Anyway, it is unknown right now if the assembly of Snyder will end or not in theaters.

In fact, he himself has warned that it is "Unlikely and highly speculative.". Something obvious, considering that there has been no movement of the studio that has the rights to the film: Warner Bros.

However, there are also many who speculate on the possibility that Snyder was joking and winking when he said it was not likely. Why would I resort to reshots if not? However, Snyder has also made it clear on more than one occasion that for the film he would need to record Detective Marciano, as he never could in the past.

In any case, it is difficult to know what will happen, because there are many pieces of the puzzle that do not fit. For starters, Warner Bros. still doesn't release that Snyder mount. In addition, according to this, the new scenes would be with Superman and Batman. But … what is the point of that if Ben Affleck no longer wants to be the Batman?

All this without forgetting that WB has also not renewed Henry Cavill's contract as Superman. However, it is also not ruled out that Snyder intends to have both the work and the collection first, to subsequently obtain the green light from the producer.

Therefore, it would not be ruled out that the director would end up conducting some kind of campaasapland to raise that money. Or, that in the coming months we have news of Warner Bros. Anyway, it is clear that his version of the film has the approval of the spectators, who have already manifested on more than one occasion regarding the issue .

