Justice League, Zack Snyder unveils Steppenwolf look for the Snyder Cut!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is said that in a cinecomic to make a mistake with the villain is equivalent to making a mistake in the film: as regards Justice League the poor Steppenwolf was certainly not the only flaw, but certainly one of the elements that contributed to dropping the appreciation for the film that brought the all-star team of DC heroes into the room.

An element that, however, together with many others, should finally find redemption in the much sought after Snyder Cut: in the film coming to HBO Max, in fact, we will see a Steppenwolf with a completely renewed look which today, finally, the director allows us to take a first look at.

Zack Snyder has in fact published a photo (indeed of rather low quality) in which we see ours Steppenwolf in the version that we will be able to admire in the version of Justice League edited directly by Snyder: "From today's work we have pulled this image, sorry for the low quality but we have seen it in high resolution and we can assure you that it's really scary. Just a quick question … How much do you think they don't give a shit?"wrote the director on VERO.

After the release of the trailer, meanwhile, Ray Poter has declared that 30 seconds of Snyder Cut is enough to overcome the entire Justice League of Joss Whedon; Ryan Reynolds, meanwhile, spoke about his possible appearance in the Snyder Cut.