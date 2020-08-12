Entertainment

Justice League: Zack Snyder reveals a photo of the trailer, will there be Desaad too?

August 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
In view of the debut at the DC FanDome, the event of the next 22 August during which all the film projects and not related to the comic house owned by Warner will be presented, Zack Snyder has unveiled a first image of the trailer of his version of Justice League.

"Working with Stefan at CO3 to prepare for the DC FanDome" wrote the director on Twitter, where he shared a photo from the editing room in the company of colorist Stan Sonnefeld, with whom he has already collaborated for 300, Sucker Punch is Man of Steel.

Waiting to take a first, real look at the Snyder Cut, a new rumor has emerged on the net concerning one of the possible new entries of the film coming to HBO Max. According to what reported by Grace Randolph of Beyond the Trailer, within the movie there will also be another member of the New Gods: Desaad.

READ:  Kim Kardashian Gets Sassed By Katharine McPhee: Katharine Says Her Husband David Posted Her Bikini Selfie!!

Although the source in question is not the most reliable, Desaad's presence in the Snyder Cut was confirmed last year by the director himself, who speaking to a fan revealed that a scene from the Justice League trailer showed Steppenwolf reporting. to Desaad.

Meanwhile, the director also unveiled Steppenwolf's look in the Snyder Cut.

