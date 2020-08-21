Justice League, Zack Snyder publishes the teaser of the director’s cut!

Share it:

In view of the full trailer of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League which will be published this Saturday during a dedicated panel organized for the DC FanDome, the director just shared a new teaser with some exciting new unreleased scenes!

As usual you can see it at the bottom of the article: it seems clear that Snyder is keeping aside the most anticipated revelations (Darkseid, Steppenwolf, Superman black suit) for the trailer on Saturday 22, but in this teaser that updates the countdown to -2 days there is also a new shot of the newly resurrected Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) inspecting the famous monument built after his death in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Additionally, we also see Victor Stone in his pre-Cyborg life scoring a touchdown for the Gotham City Jaguars. The promo ends with the shot of the Justice League preparing for action, curiously the same scene used in the film version of the film.

We remind you that the Zack Snyder’s Justice League is expected in early 2021 on the HBO Max on-demand streaming service, and will rejoin the large cast consisting of Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa e Ray Fisher. Who knows that the official release date will not be announced during the DC FanDome, and maybe even some more information on the Italian version.

