Justice League, Zack Snyder completed the director's cut for free

Next year it will land on HBO Max the long-awaited Zack Snyder's Justice League, director's cut of the DC crossover as it was originally conceived by its initial director, who in a recent interview stated that it is a project aimed at pure and simple passion, regardless of the rest.

During the Justice Con held over the weekend within the wider setting of the Cominc-Con at Home 2020, Snyder showed the clip of Superman's black costume and got to talk about this project long requested by fans and finally approved by Warner Bros., and during the discussion the director admitted that he is finalizing his version of Justice League without receiving a single dollar.

He has declared: "It is really exciting for me to have such a possibility, and I would not like to look into the mouth of the proverbial horse given, since I also love working on it, so much so that I am doing it completely free of charge, as a real project born out of passion"Even if he's not taking a dollar to complete the film, that doesn't mean the crossover is back on the job for free, as Warner Bros. ends the Snyder cinecomic it will cost around $ 30 million.

