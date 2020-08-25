Justice League: who is DeSaad, the new villain of the Snyder Cut?

Share it:

The epic trailer for the Snyder Cut has finally opened the doors to the director’s original vision, reserving various surprises for Justice League fans, including a new, interesting villain.

As is known, in the version of Joss Whedon the Darkseid conceived by Snyder has been completely cut, in favor of the Steppenwolf that we have all seen in the cinema. Apparently the reintroduction of Darkseid will not be the only surprise of the new version, since we can also admire the scary DeSaad.

His brief appearance during the trailer did not go unnoticed (find the frame below). This is a particular character that has already appeared in the comics. Created by Jack Kirby in 1971, DeSaad first appears in Forever People numero 2, and is described as a Darkseid’s follower particularly expert in torture (hence the name, inspired by the controversial Marquis de Sade).

Following his storyline in the comics we discover that Uxas plagiarized him when he was still young, and used him to oust Drax from the throne of Apokolips, so that he can reign on the planet under the name of Darkseid. The two have not failed to put DC heroes in trouble, and in certain runs DeSaad even tries to recruit members of the Suicide Squad to be included among the ranks of his leader. In The New 52 we find DeSaad intent on helping Darkseid in the conquest of Earth.

The character had also appeared in Smalville, played by Steve Byers, but Snyder will sign the film debut. What role could it play in the new Justice League? Maybe we will see him torture some heroes? After all, the director himself has stated that the Snyder Cut will be only for adults. All that remains is to wait until 2021 to find out more!