Justice League, unveiled the official title of the film by Zack Snyder?

Warner Bros has finally announced the full schedule of the DC FanDome, confirming that Justice League's long-awaited Snyder Cut will be unveiled to the world at 11.45pm (Italian time) on August 22.

Before even seeing the panel dedicated to the film, in which Zack Snyder will answer questions from fans and talk about the movement that led to the realization of the project, as well as showing the first teaser of his Justice League, some fans have already noticed a small detail: the new official title.

In the official schedule of the event, in fact, the film is indicated with the name of "The Snyder Cut of Justice League". So what is this the title chosen by Warner to bring the new version to HBO Max? To find out more, we will probably have to wait until next Saturday, when the project will finally be presented to the public.

In case of confirmation, it would be a slight change from the title that appeared on the official poster with which the project was announced, or "Zack Snyder's Justice League", but given the success of the movement #ReleaseTheSnyderCut it is possible that the studio wants to keep the name from which it all began.

What do you think about it? Do you agree with the inclusion of "Snyder Cut" in the title of the film? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, here you can find the panel program dedicated to the DC series.