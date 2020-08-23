Justice League, the time has come: watch the trailer for Zack Snyder’s 4-hour movie!

Share it:

After three years of gossip, denials, announcements, retractions and definitive confirmations, which were followed by teasers, previews and many other gossip, the time has finally come for the Justice League to leave the headlines behind and get back into action.

During the highly anticipated panel dedicated to his director’s cut, in fact, director Zack Snyder shared the first, incredible official trailer of his Justice League, the full version of the controversial cinecomic originally released in 2017 after numerous changes made by director and screenwriter Joss Whedon, who replaced Snyder in the middle of production.

The film, which will have a duration of four hours and will be divided into four episodes of one hour, brings together the extraordinary cast of protagonists composed of Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (Flash) e Ray Fisher (Cyborg), as well as the likes of Amy Adams as Losi Lane, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as the evil Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg come Lex Luthor, Joe Manganiello come Deathstroke e Ray Porter as the villain Darkseid.

Among the highlights of the trailer the chatted Superman black costume, the arrival of Darkseid, the superpowers of Flash, Iris West, the new villain DeSaad and even theHallelujah di Leonard Cohen, which some of you may already remember used by the director in a famous scene from Watchmen.

The work will arrive on the HBO Max on-demand streaming service in the United States (for Italy and other countries Warner Bros. is thinking of other distribution methods) and it will not include any scenes created by Joss Whedon, meanwhile investigated by Warner Media for illegal behavior on set. For other insights, discover the best director’s cuts ever, or those against which the Snyder Cut will have to compete once it is released.