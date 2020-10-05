Justice League: The latest volume of the Dark series anticipated the fate of a character

The new series Justice League Dark was immediately marked by very dangerous clashes, which totally upset the lives of the unusual group of protagonists, and the current narrative arc has shown how much the new antagonist, the Upside Down Man, is capable of annihilating the whole team with its powers.

In the last published volumes it was anticipated that at least one of the team members would die in an attempt to defeat the villain, and it seems that this prediction has proved true. Justice League Dark # 26 It opens with John Constantine and Detective Chip trying to ask Madame Xanadu for help in bringing down the Upside Down Man for good.

Rather than giving a direct answer to their problem, Xanadu prefers to resort to tarot reading. Once the “Moon” card is drawn, Xanadu specifies what it represents the dichotomy between magic and illusion, and that the key to unlocking the magic lies in making people believe they are in a different reality than their own. Before leaving, Constantine is challenged to draw another card, and after accepting we find out what fate has in store for the wizard originally created by Alan Moore.

Constantine drew the “Death” card, and as the volume continues, we see him and Chip returning to their companions and then starting a direct confrontation with the enemy. After a long monologue on the power of magic, and after protecting his companions in a sort of magic bubble, Constantine decides to step out of the sphere to face the Upside Down Man, who it severely wounds him with a beam of energy, piercing his chest. You can find the scene in question on the page shown at the bottom.

The volume ends with Zatanna running towards Constantine's seemingly lifeless body.