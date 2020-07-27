Justice League, the first teaser will arrive at DC FanDome: the advances of Zack Snyder

Share it:

On August 22nd all the eyes of the fans will be focused on the DC FanDome, the event organized by Warner Bros to present future projects related to the world of comics, from TV series to DCEU films. Among the most anticipated titles, needless to say, is also the Justice League Snyder Cut.

After the official announcement of last May, Zack Snyder will finally be able to unveil the world first official teaser of his film: the same director confirmed it during the recent hosted at Justice Con, an event organized by fans in which Cyborg interpreter Ray Fisher also took part.

"There will be more material at FanDome, so you can expect a bigger meal" Snyder explained after showing a very short clip dedicated to Superman's black costume. "You will never have to watch the same three shots over and over again … that clip is more a gift to fans, it's the realization of an idea."

During the conversation, the director also revealed that the DC FanDome will be announced if the Snyder Cut will be published on HBO Max as a movie or as a mini-seriesThis is because, as recently announced, its version will most likely have a minutage greater than 214 minutes.

Meanwhile, Snyder has anticipated that in his Justice League there will be no material shot by Joss Whedon.