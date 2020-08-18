Justice League, the countdown begins in view of the DC FanDome: new photo by Zack Snyder

Share it:

Zack Snyder can't wait to present his version of Justice League, and continues to demonstrate it with a series of teasers dedicated to fans in view of the DC FanDome, the virtual event scheduled for Saturday 22 August.

The last "preview" shared by the director, as you can see at the bottom of the article, is a photo of the interior of Wayne Manor on the Justice League set accompanied by the countdown "-6". In fact, there are only six days left until the debut of the Snyder Cut teaser, and it is likely that the director will continue to accompany the wait with other small previews like this one also during the week.

During the panel, which will begin at 11.45 pm on 22 August (Italian time), Snyder will answer questions from fans and some surprise guests to discuss his highly anticipated cut from the 2017 film and the movement that made it possible, the now famous #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

For further details, here you can find the complete program of the DC FanDome, during which projects such as The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Flash, Black Adam is Wonder Woman 1984 and all the TV series related to the DC world.

What announcements are you most looking forward to from the event? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, Snyder celebrated Ben Affleck's birthday with a photo of Batman.