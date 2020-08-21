Justice League, sensational: Snyder attacks Whedon, Warner launches an official investigation!

Share it:

On the eve of DC FanDome a new, sensational chapter of the story begins Justice League, probably the most important since the actor Ray Fisher began to outspoken unlawful conduct on the set of the film by the director Joss Whedon and his collaborators.

In these hours, in fact, the actor has made it known that following his complaints on social networks the Warner Media has decided to launch an official investigation into the matter to shed light on what happened and possibly punish the guilty. As stated on Fisher’s official profile:

“After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast and crew members, Warner Media has officially launched an investigation by independent third parties to get to the heart of the matter and delve into the toxic and abusive behavior generated during the filming of Justice League. This is a huge step forward! I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the times of uncertainty that arose in the midst of the AT&T and Time Warner merger. Thank you Warner Media and ATT for these great strides in ensuring a safer workplace for all!“

Sensational accusations as they bring up names and surnames: certainly not that Fisher so far has kept his fingertips in check on his Twitter page, but at the same time as what happened on the actor’s profile, on that of the director Zack Snyder was getting another blow to Joss Whedon.

Nothing to do with legal matters, but as you can see below when he was asked to comment on a famous joke by Justice League put in Superman’s mouth, Snyder replied that in his version of the film that dialogue will not be there because “it doesn’t make any sense“.

