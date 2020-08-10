Entertainment

Justice League, Ray Porter: '30 seconds of Snyder Cut are already better than Whedon's movie'

August 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
That the Justice League completed by Joss Whedon had not been particularly loved by DC fans is a well-known thing, but apparently it was also the protagonists themselves who realized that the final result was not this great thing.

To prove it are the reactions to the release of the highly anticipated trailer of the final version edited by Zack Snyder: according to what was declared by Ray Porterin fact, a scarce 30 seconds of Snyder Cut would already be enough to surpass in quality the version brought into the room by Joss Whedon.

"30 seconds of video and quite low quality. But they are still better of the whole 'other' version. It will be truly epic"wrote on Twitter the actor who in the Snyder / Whedon film portrays Darkseid (who, not surprisingly, should earn a lot of time in this version coming out on HBO Max).

In short, words that certainly contribute to increase the hype on this highly anticipated final version of Justice League called to redeem the failure and negative criticism of the version landed in the room. Will it be trustworthy? We will find out only on HBO Max. Recently, meanwhile, another Justice League star had also attacked Joss Whedon; Ryan Reynolds, on the other hand, spoke of the rumors of his possible appearance in Justice League.

