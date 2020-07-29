Justice League, Ray Fisher won't see the Snyder Cut until it's completed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Snyder Cut's long-awaited Snyder Cut will be released next year on HBO Max Justice League. The project, which the director is working on for free, has become reality thanks to a fan campaign that lasted for years, and rumors that the film, or an embryonic idea of ​​it, had already been seen by some actors and directors. Ray Fisher was not among them.

The actor, who plays Cyborg, hasn't seen the Snyder Cut yet, and the director says he won't do it for a while yet.

"He won't see it, not for the moment" he told in fact Zack Snyder in a panel of Justice Con. "The film has yet to be completed". Ray Fisher, according to the director, he does not want to see himself again in action before the completion of the film. "He doesn't want to see himself in pajamas, because frankly he had to wear pajamas for ninety percent of the film. "

In light of what we know today, it seems likely that a ghostly Snyder Cut of Justice League existed in the form of incomplete scenes. When announcing the project, HBO Max revealed that about $ 30 million would be invested to complete the film.

In addition to Ray Fisher, they are part of the cast of Justice League Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill in the role of Superman, Amy Adams who plays Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Flash, Jeremy Irons (Alfred Pennyworth), Diane Lane (Martha Kent), Ciarán Hinds (Steppenwolf), Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor) and JK Simmons (Commissioner Gordon).

The highly anticipated first teaser of the Justice League Snyder Cut will arrive in DC FanDome in August.