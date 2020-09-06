Justice League, Ray Fisher reveals: “Already met the investigator. They want to discredit me”

Share it:

The long-distance clash between Ray Fischer and Warner Bros continues. After the actor’s accusations against Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, the production company has launched an investigation and later revealed that the Cyborg interpreter himself he refused to cooperate with the investigator.

A few minutes ago it arrived though Ray Fisher’s response on Twitter who totally denied Warner Bros, explaining that he had met the investigator on 26 August. As proof of his honesty, the actor also published an excerpt from an email sent to his collaborators.

“Thank you all for the support and for looking beyond the desperate and rambling attempt by @wbpictures to discredit myself in order to continue to protect those in power. I met the investigator via Zoom on August 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra “.

The email shown in the form of a screen-shot is instead a actual report of the meeting happened with the investigator whose text we are attaching:

“Hey Crew, I just finished meeting with the investigator. I had to finish the interview early, before going into details with him. He was definitely involved in the Warner Bros. Pictures case and not Warner Media. His findings will go straight to the point. and solely at the Warner Bros Pictures registered office. He also had another person on the line as a witness that we were not aware of. I told him I had to have a representative on the line to protect myself. He tried to be clear , but I told him I’d rather consult my team before proceeding. Can we arrange a call and discuss this soon? Regards. Ray. “

