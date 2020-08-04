Entertainment

Justice League, Ray Fisher again against Joss Whedon: 'I will not give up'

August 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
The storm unleashed by Ray Fisher does not seem to have subsided shortly: the actor has no intention of taking any steps back in relation to the heavy accusations made against Joss Whedon for his behavior on the set of Justice League after replacing Zack Snyder.

The j'accuse of the Justice League star, as you probably remember, involved not only Whedon but also his helpers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, also called into question again in the tweet just recently in which Fisher reiterates that he wants to continue his battle.

"I understand very well the personal and professional risks associated with my words about the aberrant behavior of Joss Whedon and his helpers (Geoff Johns and Jon Berg). But I won't give up. These are 'good problems, necessary problems'. Responsibility> Entertainment"reads the post published by Ray Fisher on Twitter.

A battle that therefore seems destined to last a long time, all while Whedon and collaborators continue to entrench themselves behind the wall of the no comment: who knows with the release of the Snyder Cut something does not move even on this story! In this regard, Ray Fisher himself has stated that he will see the Snyder Cut only when it is completed; the director, for his part, is completing the Snyder Cut free of charge.

