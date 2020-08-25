Entertainment

Justice League, Patrick Wilson has the perfect commentary on the trailer shown at the DC FanDome

August 25, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League will surely have whetted the appetite of Warner / DC viewers and fans, as well as that of fans of Zack Snyder’s filmography. In fact, many have noticed the use of the song Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen, who already appeared during a scene in the previous one Watchmen.

The scene in question was that of the intercourse consumed by Night Owl and Silk Ghost, with the first starring Patrick Wilson who commented on that moment which appeared in the official trailer of the Snyder Cut, which we remember will be broadcast in four parts of about an hour each on the HBO Max platform (at an unspecified time in 2021) .

Wilson’s comment was as brief as it was insightful: “I know that song“, adding then an owl emoji at the end, clear reference to his character in Watchmen, Night Owl. After impersonating that character, Wilson then recently returned to the world of DC Comics thanks to his participation in the cinecomic Aquaman, in which she played Arthur Curry’s nemesis Ocean Master; his return in the role of the latter is also expected for the announced Aquaman 2, coming soon.

READ:  Hideo Kojima, art and language of a missed filmmaker

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive on the HBO Max on-demand streaming service in the United States (for Italy and other countries Warner Bros. is thinking of other distribution methods) and will not include any scenes created by Joss Whedon, meanwhile investigated by Warner Media for wrongdoing on set. For other insights, discover the best director’s cuts ever, or those against which the Snyder Cut will have to compete once it is released.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.