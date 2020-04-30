General News

 Justice League: Mortal was never intended to be entire motion capture

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Justice League in the DC Comics, by Alex Ross

Much has been said about the film Justice League: Mortal, the failed project that was to be released in 2008, about which many things were said at the time, some correct rumors, others less accurate.

Years after that, Ryan Unicomb, who has directed some shorts and has spent years trying to launch a documentary dedicated to this film, has wanted to clarify, according to all the information he has been able to gather, that contrary to some beliefs that exist today, the movie wasn't going to be animated based on motion capture, movie-style "The Polar Express" or "Beowulf".

To be honest, the biggest thing I see all the time is that people [say], ‘I am so grateful that it was canceled because who would want a motion capture, an animated Justice League movie in 2008?’ And that's not what was going to happen. There was never a conversation; That was never a legitimate thing that was going to happen, in the vein of an animated 3D movie based on motion capture.

The logistics behind it and the budget behind it would be astronomical and impossible. ”So that's probably the biggest thing I see.

It is true that at the time it came to sound that it was an entire motion capture film, but over time it ended up discovering that it was not going to be completely in that style, but rather that we would be facing a film that would mix real action with scenes motion capture, which is still the reality of superhero cinema today.

READ:   The Avengers, no. 16

Via information | Screen Rant

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.