 Justice League: Mortal was never intended to be entire motion capture

Much has been said about the film Justice League: Mortal, the failed project that was to be released in 2008, about which many things were said at the time, some correct rumors, others less accurate.

Years after that, Ryan Unicomb, who has directed some shorts and has spent years trying to launch a documentary dedicated to this film, has wanted to clarify, according to all the information he has been able to gather, that contrary to some beliefs that exist today, the movie wasn't going to be animated based on motion capture, movie-style "The Polar Express" or "Beowulf".

To be honest, the biggest thing I see all the time is that people [say], ‘I am so grateful that it was canceled because who would want a motion capture, an animated Justice League movie in 2008?’ And that's not what was going to happen. There was never a conversation; That was never a legitimate thing that was going to happen, in the vein of an animated 3D movie based on motion capture. The logistics behind it and the budget behind it would be astronomical and impossible. ”So that's probably the biggest thing I see.

It is true that at the time it came to sound that it was an entire motion capture film, but over time it ended up discovering that it was not going to be completely in that style, but rather that we would be facing a film that would mix real action with scenes motion capture, which is still the reality of superhero cinema today.

