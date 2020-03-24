General News

 Justice League gears up for final battle in new Zack Snyder image

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Justice League (2018), Snyder Cut

Director Zack Snyder delights us with a new image of his version of "Justice League" once again shared by the Vero social network. In this new image we can see the entire team, except for Superman, preparing for the final battle, or at least the one that Snyder originally conceived for that final act of the film.

This behind-the-scenes image shows Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Batman (Ben Affleck) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) aboard the Flying fox of Batman, making a reconnaissance of the battle zone. It is a simple shot, with everyone in their costumes except Cyborg as it was recreated by CGI, but which again contributes a lot about the type of film and the tone that Snyder wanted to create.

By now, we know that the Snyder Cut is closer than ever to materializing into something that fans can see one way or another. Zack Snyder himself already refers to her as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and theoretically they are already working to finish off that first gross montage that the director made, to offer his version of the film to fans.

With this new image, Zack Snyder reminds us that the project is still alive, although we are still waiting for them to set a date for its launch, and above all, how it will arrive, if they will dare to a re-release in theaters or if they will opt for a Digital launch, for example on a streaming platform.

