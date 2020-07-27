Justice League, does Darkseid share some scenes with Lex Luthor? Speak Ray Porter

Share it:

In one of the deleted scenes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, we saw Lex Luthor meet Steppenwolf in the Kryptonian spacecraft before he came to Earth in search of the Mother Boxes, and from there he remained the doubt about his involvement in the plans of Darkseid in Justice League, that of Zack Snyder.

Now that the exit of the is approaching Zack Snyder's Justice League, of which we will see a first trailer during the DC FanDome, many fans think that we will see something more about the relationship between Lex Luhor and Steppenwolf but also between Luthor e Darkseid, which will finally be shown in Snyder's version and voiced by the actor Ray Porter.

During the panel Justice Con's "Spotlight on Ray Porter", so the actor was asked if he will share sequences with the Lex Luthor of Jesse Eisenberg, and when asked the interpreter replied: "No, I have not shot any scene with him. I admire him very much as an actor but unfortunately I have not yet been able to work with him". So the truth is that we won't see scenes with Luthor and Darkseid together. Sad but definitive.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments. In the meantime, we refer you to our special dedicated to Ray Porter and to the one dedicated to the details on the Zack Snyder's Justice League.