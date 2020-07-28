Justice League, Deborah Snyder speaks: "more space for character stories on HBO Max"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

HBO Max is the perfect home for the new Justice League. I said it there producer Deborah Snyder during his recent hosted at Justice Con, an event organized by fans to celebrate the awaited Zack Snyder film arriving in 2021 on the Warner Bros. streaming service.

"In a sense, this is the best scenario for everyone, because you are limited in film distribution. At the time, streaming services were not yet a possibility, especially for DC properties" explained the producer. "It almost becomes a study of the characters. Who goes to the cinema to see a movie where everyone is expected to come together, think 'Okay, when does the team get together? What minute will that happen? For the X minute, the team it should have formed '".

With a lasting over 214 minutes, the Snyder Cut will be able to fully explore all the characters' storylines: "For us, the priority is not to build the team, but to see who the characters are and to know their individual narrative arcs, each of them has motivations. If you can't spend time developing the characters, who they are and where they come from, you don't necessarily understand why they have to come together. On HBO Max the film doesn't have to last for a while. There are no problems selling tickets because there is another show afterwards. "

As revealed by the director during Justice Con, al DC FanDome on August 22nd it will be announced if Justice League will arrive in the form of a film or as a mini-series divided into several parts.

"I also think people expect something different when they watch Netflix, HBO Max or Disney +. They accept slower development." added the producer. "There's a lot more character development when you watch a title on the streaming platforms. So in a way, I think it's the best time to release the film, it's really exciting and I really hope fans will like it. It's an experience. very different, closer to the characters, and that's what we all want. We love these characters and we don't want their stories and bows to be cut off. "

At DC FanDome, we remind you, the first official teaser of the Justice League Snyder Cut will also be presented. For more news, we refer you to the details of the unpublished scene between Wonder Woman and Lois Lane.