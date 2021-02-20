Justice League: DC Comics features all the covers dedicated to the Zack Snyder series

In recent days, information has emerged on the net regarding DC Comics’ rejection of the prequel series of Justice League proposed by director Zack Snyder, to explore some of the aspects of the TV series coming this year, and despite the negative response, special variant covers have been made.

The volume 59 of the regular series Justice League is written by the now historic screenwriter Brian Michael Bendis, and illustrated by artist David Marquez, and represents a fundamental point for the future of the greatest DC heroes. The number in question will in fact introduce a new formation, consisting of Superman, Batman, Flash, Aquaman, Hawkgirl, Hippolyta, Naomi e Black Adam, and will show the latest son of Krypton committed to bringing them together to counter a new threat, directly from the world of Naomi, which is looming over planet Earth.

To celebrate this new beginning in some way, and of course to pay homage Snyder’s work in the HBO-produced series, which will debut exactly two days after the publication of the 59th issue of Justice League, DC Comics has requested three very important artists, namely Lee Bermejo, Jim Lee and Liam Sharp, to design the beautiful variant covers that you can see at the bottom of the news, of which both the color and black and white versions will be published.

Recall that in Future State there was a new entry in the Justice League, and we leave you to the information on the Last Ride story.