Justice League: DC Comics announces the Doom Metal crossover

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

DC Comics presented the Doom Metal event, which will also involve the Justice League for five volumes, starting from the next, the 53rd. The crossover will bring America’s strongest superheroes together in the storylines told in Dark Nights: Death Metal, and will feature Nightwing, on a mission to free the Legion of Doom from Perpetua.

To fulfill this difficult task Nightwing asks Lex Luthor for help, and alongside the new Justice League, they will face a new threat to Earth, this time from the Dark Multiverse.

Doom Metal begins with Dick Grayson’s discovery of the existence of a Justice League, several years before the hero joined it. While no plot information has been leaked, we can expect a good deal of clashes and encounters to say the least extravagant, given the developments of the Death Metal newspaper, and the spin-off series related to it.

In fact we have seen the confirmation of the Batman Who Laughs as the protagonist, and the appearance of alternate versions of the Dark Knight, like the T-Rex Batman, the Robin King and even a Bruce Wayne very similar to Watchmen’s Dr. Manhattan.

I five volumes of Doom Metal will be written by Joshua Williamson, with drawings by Xermanico, and we leave you to the extraordinary covers, anticipated by DC Comics. We also remember that in the Death Metal series the origins of the Batmobeast were explained