Justice League Dark: The J.J. Abrams will take these characters to film and television

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Finally it seems that someone is going to carry out the adaptation of The Dark Justice League to television and cinema. Specifically, Bad Robot, the producer owned by J.J. Abrams

Information from Deadline (which IGN has been able to confirm) revealed that various ideas are being worked on to bring the characters that make up this group of antiheroes to projects that end with new series and movies for movies. Bad Robot has film and television divisions, so each of them is in charge of developing ideas for their field. Soon there would be meetings to decide which characters can star in solo stories and which can be part of group projects.

For now it is not clear if Abrams will end up directing any of these possible projects personally. Recently his Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker has exceeded 1,000 million at the box office and now the director has turned the page to focus on Demimonde, his new science fiction, fantasy and drama series for HBO, the project he is looking for showrunner.

No specific names have been given for any project. Still it seems a safe bet to think that the most important characters in this group are on the ballots. The original team debuted in 2012 with Justice League Dark # 1, written by Peter Milligan with art by Miker Janin and included Shade, the Changing Man, Madame Xanadu, Zatanna, Mindwarp and John Constantine.

Other members who joined were the vampire Andrew Bennet, Black Orchid, Doctor Mist, Frankestein, Nightmare Nurse, Pandora, The Phantom Stranger, Princess Amaya, Timothy Hunter and Angel Zauriel.

Last year the group was re-formed and this time its components were Zatanna, Swamp Thing, Man-Bat and Detective Chimp; all under the leadership of Wonder Woman.

This alliance specializes in defeating magical threats or mystical villains that are not usually common for the original justice league. Wonder Woman marries in this group for its mystical origins and the possible involvement of Gal Gadot in these new projects is not ruled out.

We saw in 2017 an animated movie in which Batman teamed up with Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Jason Blood / Etrigan the Demon, Swamp Thing and Black Orchid to end the wizard Felix Faust.