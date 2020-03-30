Justice League Dark: Apokolips War would be the last movie in the DC animated universe

Share it:

The animated film Justice League Dark: Apokolips War It will be released during the month of May, bringing together some of the great characters in the history of DC Comics in what seems to be a memorable event and also quite tragic.

Already in the movie trailer we could see how several key characters lost their lives and the reason seems to have been revealed now. This is believed to be the film to end the long-lived cinematic universe of DC animation cinema.

From the ComicBook.com media, they assure that they have information that confirms that, for now, this is an end point for the continuity of DC animation cinema, which took into account what happened in previous films.

Various series and films, all animated, have maintained a certain narrative continuity since the early 90s and have been spreading throughout all these years with events of great interest and memorable battles.

Although the end of continuity is confirmed after Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in Warner Bros. Animation they will continue to support the future DC anime and we will continue to see new series and movies.

The original voices for this new animated film are provided by Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Jerry O'Connell (Superman), Taissaa Farmiga (Raven), Stuart Allan (Damian Wayne), Tony Todd (Darkseid), Jason O'Mara ( Batman), Rosario Dawson (Wonder Woman), Shemar Moore (Cyborg), Christopher Gorham (Flash), Rebecca Romijn (Lois Lane) and Rainn Wilson (Lex Luthor).