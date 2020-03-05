 Justice League Dark: Apokolips War will launch in the United States in May

Share it:

Warner Bros. Animation reveals the release date of, as well as other details such as the information or the cover of the next animated installment that will form the animated universe of DC Comics.

Culminating a six-year animated journey that began with the launch of “Justice League War” In 2014, “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War” will launch on May 5 in digital format, and the May 19 in physical format in United States. In the physical format we talk about the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack editions (it includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc that presents the movie in high definition and a digital version of it), and ( Blu-ray Combo Pack includes a Blu-ray disc with the movie in high definition, a DVD with the movie in standard definition and a digital version of the movie).

Between the movie extras will be the animated short “DC Showcase: Adam Strange”; the featurette "Darkseid: New God / Evil Classic"; a preview of the next animated movie, “Superman: Man of Tomorrow”; the audio commentary of the film by executive producer James Tucker, directors Matt Peters and Christina Sotta, and screenwriter Ernie Altbacker; and numerous featurettes that delve deeper into the history of the characters in the movie.

In the animated film, we will find a decimated Earth after the intergalactic tyrant Darkseid has devastated the Justice League in a war badly posed by superheroes. Now the remaining heroes, among which are the Young Titans or the Suicide Squad, must regroup, devise strategies to raise the war to Darkseid and thus save the planet and its surviving inhabitants.

The movie, rated R, has the greatest cast of superheroes in the history of DC animated universe movies, Blu-ray Combo Pack includes a Blu-ray disc with the movie in high definition, a DVD with the movie in standard definition and a digital version of the film., which in some cases repeat in characters that have been interpreting these last six years.