 Justice League Dark: Apokolips War will be the last film in the DC animated universe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As soon as details of the animated film started arriving Justice League Dark: Apokolips War It was seen that we were facing a very ambitious project, to confirm later that it was the animated film with the largest number of characters in the current shared universe of DC in the animation section. Now we go one step further because the film is placed as the one that will close a stage in the current animation universe.

Warner Bros. 'DC animated films have been in production since 2007, beginning with "Superman: Doomsday". Many of the films exist as independent stories; however, some have been established within a greater continuity. The greatest extent of that continuity is in the animated shared universe of the Justice League, which began with Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox 2013. It is now said that ‘Apokolips War’ is the end point of this continuity.

DC animated films will continue to be released in the immediate future, but how they fit into the continuity is up in the air, as we don't know if a new different continuity will begin, or if we will move on to stories independent of each other.

The lively shared universe of the Justice League has been heavily influenced in recent years by DC's controversial New 52 initiative. As this continuity is coming to an end, perhaps the films are inspired by DC's Rebirth initiative, which followed it.

Via information | Comic book