Justice League Dark: Apokolips War releases its first trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the premiere of Superman: Red Son it is time to look to the future in regards to the famous animation film of DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the two entities that have taken forward numerous adaptations of some of DC's stories in Animated feature films The next step is Justice League Dark: Apokolips War and we bring you your first exclusive trailer.

In the trailer we can see some heroes of The Justice League and The Dark Justice League, two entities that will join forces to have a chance against Darkseid and his minions. We see Batman and Superman along with others like Cyborg, John Constantine, The Swamp Thing and more.

The main protagonists of the cast are Matt Ryan (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Constantine), Jerry O'Connell (The Death of Superman, Satanic Panic, Stand by Me) and Taissa Farmiga (The Nun, The Mule, American Horror Story) in the roles of Constantine, Superman and Raven respectively. They will be the ones who gather all the other allies to defeat the main villain.

Other cast members are Jason O'Mara as Batman, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore as Cyborg and Christopher Gorham as The Flash, along with Rebecca Romijn and Rainn Wilson as Lois Lane and Lex Luthor.

As usual, the film will arrive directly to the domestic format and hopefully it will reach our dubbed market like so many others before. The last one we received is Superman: Red Son, released a few days ago and focus on the story that tells how Superman's life would have been if he had fallen in Soviet Russia instead of in the United States, being one of the character's story arcs most celebrated of the graphic novels of Detective Comics.