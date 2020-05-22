Entertainment

Justice League cast reacts to Zack Snyder montage announcement

May 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
Director Zack Snyder has not only had the support of thousands of followers in pressuring Warner Bros. for his montage of League of Justice come true, it also featured constant messages from peers like Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill and others.

Now that this montage is going to premiere next year on HBO Max, some of the leading actors have wanted to congratulate the director and thank the community for making this possible.

“I just had a little chat with Zack Snyder after the party to see The Man of Steel. Ladies and gentlemen, it will finally happen. Next year we will have the Snyder Cut” said Henry Cavill on Instagram.

“It will finally happen. You are welcome Justice has been served. All my aloha for each one of those who have made this possible, to all the fans, we love you” were Momoa’s words on Instagram.

Ray Fisher said “For those who fought. For those who believed. Thank you”

