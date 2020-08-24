Justice League: Black Superman could have had a beard in the Snyder Cut, reveals the director

Share it:

Following the release of the official trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the director himself has not ceased to reveal other interesting information about his version of the film, with very curious comments exposed at the DC FanDome organized on 22 August in live streaming.

Speaking of his version of the film, which will debut on HBO Max next year as a four-part miniseries, the Justice League trailer provided more glimpses of the Black Suit di Superman worn by Henry Cavill, with Zack Snyder revealing other details initially thought of for the character and his resurrection after death in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

During a roundtable organized for Reel in Motion, Snyder revealed that he had considered the beard for the Superman look in the movie; the director had also thought about the possibility of adopting a hairstyle for the character’s hair in the mullet style, very popular in the 80s, but having trashed the idea due to the difficulty in making it look cool within the film.

“I think the beard was a possibility, the mullet … well it was difficult, because it’s hard to make it look bad“.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, che it will last four hours and will be split into four one-hour episodes, brings together the extraordinary cast of protagonists consisting of Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg), as well as the likes of Amy Adams as Losi Lane, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as the evil Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke and Ray Porter as of the villain Darkseid.