Justice League: Ben Affleck revives the ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement by showing his support

In case it was not enough with the thousands of people who ask that the assembly of the justice league that Zack Snyder made in his day be made public, now a voice that DC movie fans respect has been added to the movement a lot, Ben Affleck's.

The actor who played Batman in this and other Warner Bros. films has spoken on this issue and made it clear that Snyder's montage should be available to anyone who wants to see it. In a recent interview, Affleck explained to Cinema Blend why he was in favor of this movement that, in fact, Gal Gadot and himself publicly supported on November 17, 2019.

I didn't even know it. Zack told me 'Hey, they're doing this.' And I replied 'Zack, I love you, and I support you. Anything to help you out. ' I think that movie, you know, having two directors is a pretty crazy thing. And in the case of Justice League the director had a family tragedy. And suddenly you find this that is like a cow with the head of a horse because of having two directors, for better or worse. I think Zack assembly should be available.

Not a day has passed since the movie's premiere without a group of followers going to Warner Bros. social networks or any other channel available to demand that the vision that Snyder had for this project that had the potential to measure face be made public face to face with the Marvel cinema for the great cast of stars and iconic characters from DC Comics that were involved in the story. Unfortunately it was not the case and the film received harsh criticism for it.