Justice League, a staff member has always known about the arrival of the Snyder Cut

July 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
Before its official announcement, a few months ago, the Zack Snyder's Justice League it was among the projects most requested by fans and at the same time among the least probable, yet it turns out that the arrival of the director's cut was something known by a member of the cinecomic staff, as the storyboard artist recently confirmed Jay Oliva.

Close collaborator of Zack Snyder, with whom he has an excellent working relationship and friendship, Jay Oliva he has declared:

"I knew it would happen. I have been in close contact with Zack since the beginning of 2019. I speak to him from time to time on a regular basis and not just for work but for everything. Even just to discuss all this crap that's going on or something. So yes, I already knew the surface of the ground where things were moving fast. I wasn't 100% sure when it would happen, only that it would come with certainty. There was a huge fan base, the film had already been paid for and there was also a new streaming platform coming soon. Why not, then? And even Zack was aware of all this, especially looking at the need to attract the public by giving him what he wants to see".

What do you think? We remind you that the Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer will be presented at DC FanDome in August.

