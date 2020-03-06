Justice gives the Federation the reason for its "no" to Girona – Barcelona in Miami

The owner of the 12th Mercantil de Madrid player, Ana María Gallego, dismissed LaLiga's lawsuit against the decision of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) not to authorize the game last season Girona-Barcelona to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

According to the judge, the RFEF did not incur in unlawful conduct of unfair competition by not authorizing the start of the meeting, since "the organization of competitions by LaLiga must be done in coordination"with the RFEF.

After the trial held on the 12th, the magistrate decided that the RFEF did not expressly deny the authorization, since the deadline for the final approval expired on January 5, 2019, but Barcelona resigned unilaterally to the game dispute scheduled for January 26.

Against this judgment it is possible to interpose a appeal before Section 28 of the Provincial Court of Madrid, the competent in matters of a commercial nature.