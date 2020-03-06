Sports

Justice gives the Federation the reason for its "no" to Girona – Barcelona in Miami

March 6, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The owner of the 12th Mercantil de Madrid player, Ana María Gallego, dismissed LaLiga's lawsuit against the decision of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) not to authorize the game last season Girona-Barcelona to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

According to the judge, the RFEF did not incur in unlawful conduct of unfair competition by not authorizing the start of the meeting, since "the organization of competitions by LaLiga must be done in coordination"with the RFEF.

After the trial held on the 12th, the magistrate decided that the RFEF did not expressly deny the authorization, since the deadline for the final approval expired on January 5, 2019, but Barcelona resigned unilaterally to the game dispute scheduled for January 26.

Against this judgment it is possible to interpose a appeal before Section 28 of the Provincial Court of Madrid, the competent in matters of a commercial nature.

READ:  Which tennis player had harvested more Grand Slams at his age?
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.