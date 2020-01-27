Just like your mom! She is Elisabetha, daughter of Susana Zabaleta who steals more than one sigh

In addition to being an excellent singer and actress, Susana Zabaleta He is also famous for the way he loves his sons, who assure that it is the Best mother in the world.

Zabaleta has two children: Matthias Y Elisabetha Gruener, who lately has caused a furor in social networks for his great beauty and for carrying out the military service In Israel.

Elisabetha is bean by his father, so he decided to join the military forces of that country as soon as the high school.

But it is not only his courage that he has given to talk about the little girl, but for the stunning beauty who owns his short age.

The above can be confirmed with the different photos what have you shared Susana Zabaleta in their social networks.

You may be interested: "La Gaviota" for "Ungovernable"? They reveal that he could replace Kate del Castillo

With information from Fama Magazine