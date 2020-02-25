Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty of organizing attacks

Share it:

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty Monday to restoring charges that accuse him of organizing a racist and homophobic attack on himself last year in Chicago and falsely informing police that the false attack was real .

Her lawyer, Tina Glandian, pleaded not guilty on her behalf for six counts of serious disorderly conduct. He also told Judge James B. Linn that he had asked the Illinois Supreme Court to stop the case.

Smollett, 37, who looks bleak, entered the Cook County courthouse with sunglasses and a beard, flanked by his legal team and surrounded by journalists.

"He is obviously frustrated to be dragged through this process again," Glandian told reporters after the hearing.

He called the revived indictment "a test" for Smollett and said he has the support of family members, some of whom left California to be with him.

"He's strong, tough, he'll get over it, but he's frustrated."

Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 charges in the same court last year, just weeks before Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx’s office announced abruptly that he was dismissing the case, angering the police and to the City Hall.

Smollett's attorneys also filed a motion in the Cook County court arguing that the filing of charges violated protections against being charged twice for the same crime, known as double risk. Prosecutors have said the double risk does not apply because Smollett was not prosecuted last year.

Linn set a personal recognition bonus of $ 20,000 on Monday, which means that Smollett doesn't have to pay anything. He was not arrested. His next court date is March 18.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, a former United States prosecutor who was appointed to examine the handling of the case by the state attorney's office, represented the state. The Foxx office is not involved in the new case against Smollett.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the defense motion filed before the Illinois Superior Court argues that the appointment of the special prosecutor was legally flawed.

Smollett has repeatedly denied accusations by police that he organized the attack to get attention and advance his career.

Smollett, who is black and gay, told police that two masked men attacked him while walking home in the early hours of January 29, 2019. He said they made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and hung a knot around him. By the neck. before fleeing, and that at least one of his attackers was a white man who told him he was in the "MAGA country", a reference to the slogan of President Donald Trump's campaign, "Make America Great Again."

Weeks later, the police alleged that Smollett had paid two black friends to help organize the attack because he was not happy with his salary as an actor in "Empire," a Fox series filmed in Chicago that follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the record industry.

The friends, the brothers Abimbola "Abel" Osundairo and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, were among those who attended Monday's performances. If Smollett's case comes to trial, they would be the state's star witnesses. The brothers are bodybuilders and aspiring actors whom Smollett knew about the "Empire" set and the gym.

His lawyer, Gloria Schmidt Rodríguez, told reporters after the hearing that the brothers were there to "support the process."

“They are here because they want the truth to be told. … The brothers regret their participation and … they will do everything possible to do this well, "he said.

Glandian, Smollett's lawyer, said she was "surprised" that the brothers introduced themselves.

"There was no reason for them to appear in court," he said.

Glandian has questioned the integrity of the special prosecutor's investigation, noting that Webb's investigation was based on the same detectives who were part of the original investigation despite the pending civil lawsuits that Smollett is carrying out against the city and the police. By a malicious judgment.

The handling of the case by Foxx has become a key issue in his re-election attempt, and his opponents accuse her of having acted in a disorderly and indecisive manner.