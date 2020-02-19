Jury begins deliberations at Harvey Weinstein's trial

Share it:

New York City.- The jury in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial began deliberating Tuesday, considering the charges in the flagship trial of the #MeToo movement that could leave the once powerful Hollywood producer behind bars for life.

The panel of seven men and five women received instructions from the judge before beginning to deliberate behind closed doors, on the charges against Harvey Weinstein for allegedly raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel in 2013 and forcing another woman to force oral sex , production assistant Mimi Haleyi, in 2006.

The jury will also examine the version of actress Annabella Sciorra about a rape in the mid-1990s when considering whether Harvey Weinstein is a sex offender, even though the accusation is too old to be prosecuted for her. About 40 minutes after the deliberations began, the jury sent a note asking about the definition of legal terms such as consent and coercion, and sought to clarify why the former film producer was not charged with other crimes arising from the accusation of Annabella Sciorra.









Prosecutors presented their case based on the graphic and often heartbreaking testimony of those women, along with three other accusers who were not part of the criminal case, but who could testify because they claim that Harvey Weinstein used the same tactics with them. His lawyers argue that the acts were consensual; They focused on the friendly and even flirtatious emails that some of the women sent to Weinstein and the meetings that some had with him after the alleged incidents.

In October 2017, a wave of accusations against Harvey Weinstein ignited the #MeToo movement, his trial is considered a crucial moment for the cause, but Judge James Burke has warned the jury that "it is not a referendum on the movement # MeToo. "