Jürgen Klopp's gesture of solidarity with the youth who played the least in Liverpool's Premier League title

Jürgen Klopp will have a great gesture with the youth members of the Liverpool squad (Reuters)

Although the coronavirus pandemic put its consecration on edge, the Liverpool champion shouted and everything is joy these days in the team led by the German Jürgen Klopp. Not even the hard 4-0 fall against Manchester City on the last date has managed to overshadow the party that is currently being lived in Anfield.

The coach wanted all its players feel protagonists of this achievement and that is why, in the last hours, he anticipated that he will have a great gesture with those players who added fewer minutes in the current season. This is because The Premier League only gives champion medals to those footballers who have played at least five games.

"If you play a game, you should have a medal. If you don't play any game, you should have a medal ”Klopp said. And when asked about a strange five-game rule, he considered: “I don't know who came up with that idea, but I don't think it's a good thing. People don't understand how important it is for the team to win a tournament. You train five million times a year, and if you don't do it at the highest level, you have no chance of winning it. ”

The German coach wants all his players to feel important (REUTERS)

Harvey Elliott, Neco Williams and Curtis Jones They are the young players who have jumped onto the field of play on fewer opportunities and who, in theory, would not receive the champion medal from the Premier. This situation has unleashed the anger of the German coach. "These guys are going to have a medal, even if I have to produce it myself", assured Klopp, and went even further: "You can keep mine. If they are part of the squad, they deserve the medal. ”

The event still has six dates to play. Anyway, the DT of the LiverpooHe ruled out going to give players minutes in those matches only so they can comply with the five-match rule to get their medal. "We do not give presences at parties as if they were Christmas gifts. We can't do it, ”he exclaimed.

“We want to win and to win soccer games the best players have to be on the playing field. If these youngsters are among the best players, they will be on the playing field. But we won't give them Premier League games just for fun. We cannot give away games as if they were sweet ”, he reiterated.

Klopp managed to give Liverpool the first Premier League in its history. The team has never won the first division competition since it has that name (REUTERS)

Liverpool will receive this Sunday the Aston Villa at Anfield as part of the 33rd Premier League date. Klopp's team seeks to recover after the hard win suffered against Manchester City by Pep Guardiola and to add again to put the finishing touch to a campaign that can already be described as historic.

