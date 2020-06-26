Jürgen Klopp, the rock technician who found his place in Anfield and gave Liverpool back his identity

Share it:

Klopp has won four titles since his arrival in Liverpool (Reuters)

Ending this Thursday with three decades of waiting to achieve the title of champion of England for Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp He rewrites another line in the ‘Reds’ legend, following in the footsteps of the legendary 1960-1970 coach Bill Shankly.

"If someone wants to help Liverpool, they will have to go from being a person who doubts to a person who believes", had sentenced the German on his first day as a coach for the British cast, almost five years ago. Confidence was not at its highest point precisely in the entity in that 2015.

The Reds, traumatized by the title they had let slip in the last three days of the 2013-2014 season, they were barely sixth the following year and were later in a discreet tenth place when the former Borussia Dortmund he replaced Brendan Rodgers.

How is it that you managed to transform the club's mentality and turn it into power again?

With his energy and charisma, Klopp began a transformation for the club. "If he comes to Liverpool so well it is because he feels the excitement. Liverpool is a very emotional club, with its history and its tragedies. It is that emotion that you feel when you go to Anfield and listen to You’ll Never Walk Alone, the club's anthem, ”said former footballer Graeme Souness, glory of the 1960s.

He, for his part, was sincere in 2016 during an interview with the Daily Mail: "Without being the safest person in the world, I think I am the right person for Liverpool. I cannot score goals and I cannot perform miracles. I'm also not saying I'm the best coach in the world. But I'm pretty good and I'm one of those coaches who is really interested in the structure. "

Is that the coach who had demonstrated his ability at Borussia Dortmund, club with which he had won two Bundesligas (2010/2011 and 2011/2012), a German Cup (2012) and two German Super Cups (2013 and 2014), although He had had a setback in the Champions League.

Liverpool fans consider Klopp an idol (Reuters)

Once he landed at Liverpool, it took him several years to get a trophy again, but each season the path he was forging through a project that needed time to bear fruit became clear. One of the keys to the project was undoubtedly a transfer policy, very different from that of other rivals such as Manchester City, Chelsea or Arsenal, more prone to seek great blows.

Of the 18 players Klopp used in his first call after coming to the British team, only three have participated this season, although in secondary roles: James Milner (seven games as a starter), Divock Origi (four) and Adam Lallana (three). Jordan Henderson, captain after Steven Gerrard's departure to the American MLS, and Roberto Firmino were on the roster at the time, but were injured at the time of the start of the Klopp era, as was young Joe Gomez.

Some of the signings have been on the cover of all newspapers, such as those of Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, but generally the Anfield club opted for the small touches, in silence and without making a big noise in the market, gradually integrating new elements into its gear until it becomes a winning machine.

Klopp won the 2018/19 Champions League (Reuters)

So it began to grow and touch glory. In 2016 he reached the final of the Europa League, but lost to Sevilla; in the 2017/18 season he played in the Champions League final, but he was also defeated, this time against Real Madrid; in the 2018/19 campaign he was second to Manchester City in the Premier, despite adding 97 points, an absolute record for an escort.

Fate seemed not to want Klopp to add stars in Anfield, until it was finally given. In 2019, he conquered the Champions League by defeating Tottenham 1-0 and since then has added four titles, including the one he won today. In addition, in 2019 he was chosen by FIFA as the best on the planet in office.

Liverpool supporters invaded the streets of the city to celebrate the trophy (Reuters)

Throughout several interviews, the German has told some secrets of his method, while always minimizing it when compared to some of the best coaches in Europe. In addition, he has always enjoyed talking about football, but more about issues that escape the sport, such as music, religion and politics, topics that for several of his colleagues are taboo.

“I am on the left, of course. More left than center. I believe in the welfare state. I don't have private insurance and I will never vote for whoever promises to lower taxes for the richest. If there is something I will never do in my life is to vote right”He told Die Tageszeitung in 2007.

Regarding music, rock is his favorite genre: “The best band in the world, my father and mother said so. The Beatles number one, we must agree on that. I like Genesis and I liked Kiss. The lead singer had a very long tongue, it was crazy, ”he told Liverpool's official channel in November 2015. In that same talk, it was defined “as not a very intelligent person, but not stupid, not very funny, but not very serious. I'm a nice guy, most of the time"

Klopp has already won the two most important titles he can get with Liverpool: the Champions League and the Premier (Reuters)

It had been 30 years since Liverpool had established itself as the best team in the English top divisionThe last time had been in 1990, before the creation of the Premier League. "It is a very important moment, I am totally overcome," said the coach, very excited, at the microphone of Sky Sports.

“It is a great relief. During the three-month hiatus (due to the pandemic), no one knew if the tournament would resume. And then it was not 100% known what state we were going to return to, ”added Klopp, who watched the match next to the squad, since the consecration occurred due to the defeat of Manchester City against Chelsea 2-1.

