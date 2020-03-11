Jurgen Klopp explains why Joao Felix can be a "problem" for Liverpool

The Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp, has warned that your team needs "a match absolutely outstanding in all aspects "to trace the European tie against the Atlético de Madrid, which he considers "the best team in the world with closed defense" and that will play this Wednesday at Anfield with one way advantage.

"We have to play an absolutely exceptional game in all aspects because we play against a team that will defend itself back and that will have the threat of counterattack, which makes it even more difficult. They are a very experienced team that has experienced many situations of this type and they know how to deal with them, but not many of them have played before in a stadium like Anfield", notice.

In addition, the German recalled that Atlético recovers Joao Felix, whom he considers "a super player, young and very skilled". "I heard that Morata is doubtful, but now there is Joao. In the last game he was seen really intense After a while stopped. Have speed, creativity and vision of the game, it can cause us problems if we are not aware of these things, "he analyzed.

The difference with the first leg

Asked about what he needs to improve his team regarding the first leg in the Spanish capital, the German he asked for "more shots on target" to his players, since his dominance in the Wanda Metropolitano barely translated into work for Jan Oblak.

"We had good chances, but we played against a team that is probably the best in the world when it closes in defense. They scored a goal with a bit of luck and we had bad luck. This is soccer sometimes. The 0-0 would have been a brilliant result. We have always been clear that Atlético is one of the biggest clubs. They will not go out with the white flag, they will fight until the end and so do we, "he predicted.

Regarding the possible restriction measures with the coronavirusstressed his "respect for what the authorities decide". "I already said last week that I don't think they should ask me about this, but it's different and it's not about me as a coach, it's about me as a human being. I think some things are more important than football and everything we need it's time to find a solution, "he said.