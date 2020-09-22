Jurassic World New Adventures Review: the new animated series from Netflix

Jurassic Park it was a watershed film in the childhood of many born in the 1980s. Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, in addition to being a textbook example of an old-fashioned blockbuster, has opened a technological gap which gave life, for better or for worse, to all the most important digital special effects that today have allowed a film like Avengers: Endgame to sit undisputed on the podium of global takings.

The work based on the novel by the late Michael Crichton (Ball, E.R.) aroused the great interest of the general public, combining the ancestral nature of dinosaurs with a captivating concept of a dystopian nature and continuing its run with two sequels, less successful than the original. About twenty years after Spielberg’s film, Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World has rekindled the passion for this universe, in an attempt to modernize the plot, winking at longtime fans, but only partially succeeding in the intention of combining both these factors in a cohesive way. The formula, however, found a following in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom, which darkened the colors of the previous film, to give a film even more focused on action, which unfortunately did not lead to particular developments.

Now that the filming of Jurassic World: Dominion is in full swing and Trevorrow is back at the helm to give us the epic conclusion of this second trilogy, the Netflix releases for September give us Jurassic World: New Adventures; an unexpected yet genuine variant of the franchise, produced by none other than Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow e Frank Marshall. An animation series for children whose events take place simultaneously with those of Jurassic World, thus catapulting us into a parallel adventure that enriches the narrative landscape of the sequel trilogy, intelligently exploiting a potential hitherto ignored.

Welcome to Camp Creataceous

The object of desire of Darius and his father has always been visit Jurassic World. Darius’ passion for dinosaurs has guided him for a lifetime and, now that his father has passed away due to a bad illness, he has the opportunity to participate in the exclusive Camp Cretaceous in Jurassic World, winning a park-inspired video game. Once on the island, Darius will meet his fellow travelers: the influencer Brooklynn, the fearful Ben, the athlete Yaz, the mysterious Sammy and the wealthy Kenji.

Everyone is there for a reason: some to face their ghosts, some to increase their popularity, some simply out of boredom or as a sponsor. Needless to say, the atmosphere is bound to heat up, as the kids from Camp Creataceous will soon be reuniting involved in the disastrous events that will cause the collapse of Jurassic World, seen in the first film of the new trilogy. Our people will then have to escape the threat of the famous Indominous Rex and face a stubborn Torosaurus on several occasions. But the occasion will also be propitious to make friends with a recently born pachycephalosaurus affected by a form of asymmetry of the horns.

Unity is strength

Jurassic World: New Adventures proposes a balanced and heterogeneous cast, made up of guys from different social background, ethnicity and character. Each of them has a well-defined personality, strengths and weaknesses. Despite the inevitable stumbling block into some stereotype, it must also be understood that this animation product is also aimed at longtime fans of the franchise – for whom there is an almost maniacal attention -, but that it is configured above all as an entry point for a younger audience, which perhaps has not yet had the opportunity to see the original films and who will thus be able to approach the franchise and appreciate in the future the various references scattered throughout the episodes.

At the writing level, the work done by the writers rewards diversity and celebrates the value of friendship, which will however be conquered at a high price. In fact, nothing is given or taken for granted at the level of evolution of the protagonists and the bond that will be established between them will be the result of a strenuous collaboration and building of trust. Among those who will have to face their fears to find courage in themselves, those who will have to understand that friendship is not an abstract value, that it cannot be bought with money or that it is not conquered by deception, in fact the individual drifts will prevail. of the characters, that like so many tributaries they will then find a common way to be able to reach definitive salvation.

At the center of all this scheme we find Darius, protagonist of the series, who will have to deal with the difficulties deriving from a role of concrete responsibility, whose judgment could cause the death of his companions, and grow from virtual player to concrete fighter, with an important stake in the real world, where life has a different value and there are no second chances.

A bridge between past, present and future

What it makes Jurassic World: New Adventures a must-see series, as well as a clever addition to the franchise, is its continuation dealing with the past and evolving its dynamics. Although the plot is rather simple and linear and runs on pre-established tracks – while not sparing an intriguing structure made of cliffhangers and recurring tensions, the Netflix series manages not to betray its origins. And we are not talking about the film directed by Trevorrow, but the historic Spielberg film that gave rise to everything.

The episodes are enriched by a series of dynamics that they are based on a formal quotationism, more than content. So it happens that a stealth escape from the Intominous Rex has the same rhythm, structure and framing of the kitchen scene with the Velociraptors from the first film, to discuss one of the most satisfying sequences for long-time fans. But the cases are innumerable and the situations handled with a genuine look that does not know of already seen, but of sincere homage to a work that is obviously much loved and that does not represent a mere stylistic reference.

More generally we are witnessing an excellent 3D animation, with a valid and varied direction, which does not fossilize on the stylistic features of children’s entertainment, but dares with different shots, playing with camera movements and spacing between floors and fields in all their extension. What makes this up Jurassic World: New Adventures it is more than enjoyable the passion that shines through the entire project, which infects and rekindles the souls of longtime fans, with a wink to the new generations who are preparing to appear on this fascinating franchise.