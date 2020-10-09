Jurassic World: New Adventures, Netflix announces the second season: there is already a teaser!

After the recent postponement of Jurassic World: Dominion, fans of the Universal dinosaur saga can console themselves with good news on the streaming front. Netflix has indeed officially announced a second season of the animated series Jurassic World: New Adventures, returning to the platform in 2021.

As you can see above, the company already has a teaser released online which shows the young protagonists grappling with the pitfalls of Isla Numbar. As the official synopsis recalls, the show “follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience in a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when the dinosaurs ravage the island, the campers get stuck. Unable to reach the outside world, they will have to pass from strangers to friends to family if they intend to survive. “

The series was made under the supervised by Colin Trevorrow, who after relaunching the franchise with the first Jurassic World is now directing Jurassic Word: Dominion in view of the theatrical release scheduled for June 2022. Meanwhile, the director has also made the short Battle at Big Rock set between the second and third chapter.

Are you satisfied with the announcement? Let us know in the comments. For more information, we refer you to our review of Jurassic World: New Adventures.