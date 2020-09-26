Jurassic World: New Adventures, Jameela Jamil on diversity in the saga: “An honor”

Jurassic World: New Adventures, original series Netflix also known as Camp Cretaceous, made its debut on the on-demand streaming service last week to the delight of fans of the franchise Jurassic Park.

The tv series, midquel’s Jurassic World (i.e. set parallel to the events of the 2015 film written and directed by Colin Trevorrow, co-producer of the show), in the United States it was also praised for its diverse inclusive cast, many of which are played and voiced by people of color.

Since previous episodes of the Jurassic Park they focused the spotlight exclusively on white characters, Camp Cretaceous in this sense it represented a real change of course, which star Jameela Jamil commented during a recent promotional interview.

“Everything I do today and have done in the past is always driven by the desire to pop up in those places where someone who looks like me had never existed before“explained Jamil, who voices camp counselor Roxie.”As a child it was really painful to grow up and never see an Asian woman star in anything, be it a movie or a TV series. Very often, the few times that characters of this ethnic group were present, they were described as comic shoulders made only of stereotypes and then set aside. So for me to be able to take part in this series that I grew up with and that I loved was a pride, I never could have imagined becoming part of this saga one day. It means a lot to me, and I think it will also matter to the boys and girls of my ethnicity.“

For other insights, we refer you to the review of Jurassic World: New Adventures and the future connection with Jurassic World: Dominion, the next chapter of the film saga.