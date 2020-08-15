Jurassic World: Domnion, here is Chris Pratt and the little dinosaurs in the new photos from the set

Share it:

They come from the New York Times new photos from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion, the new chapter of the beloved Universal franchise which has been shooting at full capacity for over a month.

The first photo, as you can see at the bottom of the news, shows a microphone player during the filming of a scene with those who seem Chris Pratt and DeWanda Wise inside a forest. In the second we see instead the animatronics of some little dinosaurs, while the latter offers a look at the precautions taken by manufacturing under the protocols provided by the UK government.

"Until now, the actors weren't really included in the preparation" he has declared Bryce Dallas Howard, back in the cast with Chris Pratt, during a telephone interview with the newspaper. "But to get on the plane, we had to learn all the measures, who was involved and listen to the second and third opinions. We are the guinea pigs that are making the leap." According to the Times, the safety manual consists of 107 pages.

Coming to theaters in June 2021, the film will also see the return of the historical faces of Jurassic Park: Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Glodlbum. For more information, we refer you to the previews on the return to the Island of Sorna shared by the director Colin Trevorrow in recent days. Meanwhile, Sam Neil and Laura Dern also joined the set.