Entertainment

Jurassic World: Domnion, here is Chris Pratt and the little dinosaurs in the new photos from the set

August 14, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

They come from the New York Times new photos from the set of Jurassic World: Dominion, the new chapter of the beloved Universal franchise which has been shooting at full capacity for over a month.

The first photo, as you can see at the bottom of the news, shows a microphone player during the filming of a scene with those who seem Chris Pratt and DeWanda Wise inside a forest. In the second we see instead the animatronics of some little dinosaurs, while the latter offers a look at the precautions taken by manufacturing under the protocols provided by the UK government.

"Until now, the actors weren't really included in the preparation" he has declared Bryce Dallas Howard, back in the cast with Chris Pratt, during a telephone interview with the newspaper. "But to get on the plane, we had to learn all the measures, who was involved and listen to the second and third opinions. We are the guinea pigs that are making the leap." According to the Times, the safety manual consists of 107 pages.

READ:  ONE PIECE: the team teases fans with a small teaser dedicated to the anime

Coming to theaters in June 2021, the film will also see the return of the historical faces of Jurassic Park: Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Glodlbum. For more information, we refer you to the previews on the return to the Island of Sorna shared by the director Colin Trevorrow in recent days. Meanwhile, Sam Neil and Laura Dern also joined the set.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.