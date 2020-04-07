'Jurassic World: Dominion': will these characters return?

A fan of 'Jurassic Park'? So surely you want these characters to return to the franchise … Because although we know that in 'Jurassic World 3' Allan Grant, Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler are back, there are more names that are missing from the list.
1
Kelly Malcolm
The daughter of Ian Malcolm, who gained a lot of haterism in the 90s, but was able to defeat a Velociraptor with her gymnastic skills. If Ian comes back, why won't his daughter come back? Over the years, did you become an Olympic gymnast? Or have you followed in your father's footsteps?
two
Dodgson
Yes, the one who wanted to steal the secrets of Jurassic Park. We never heard from him again. Where is? Did you manage to mount your own Jurassic Park? Is it the mind behind Jurassic World?
3
Sarah Harding
Having Julianne Moore in your franchise and not taking advantage of it should be a crime. Her Sarah Harding was the best of 'The Lost World'. Should I get involved again now that the world is full of dinosaurs? We say a resounding YES.
4
The Lord DNA
If there is something that we remember from our childhood, it is this Clippy-like doll, the one from Word, that explained the magic behind Jurassic Park. deserves a cameo as a minimum.
5
Nick Van Owen
Played by Vince Vaughn, we met him in 'The Lost World' with a photographer with a good heart who cared about the environment. He was one of the few who survived. Do we not deserve to see him again?
6
Zach
Played by Nick Robinson, he is one of Claire's nephews. He was one of the protagonists of 'Jurassic World' but we never saw him again … why?
7
Daisy man
There is an apocalypse. You are having daisies in a theme park. You have to run away. What is the first thing you take? It is clear …
