Entertainment

'Jurassic World: Dominion': will these characters return?

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:
imageUniversal

A fan of 'Jurassic Park'? So surely you want these characters to return to the franchise … Because although we know that in 'Jurassic World 3' Allan Grant, Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler are back, there are more names that are missing from the list.

Advertising – Read on below

1

Kelly Malcolm

The daughter of Ian Malcolm, who gained a lot of haterism in the 90s, but was able to defeat a Velociraptor with her gymnastic skills. If Ian comes back, why won't his daughter come back? Over the years, did you become an Olympic gymnast? Or have you followed in your father's footsteps?

two

Dodgson

Yes, the one who wanted to steal the secrets of Jurassic Park. We never heard from him again. Where is? Did you manage to mount your own Jurassic Park? Is it the mind behind Jurassic World?

3

Sarah Harding

Having Julianne Moore in your franchise and not taking advantage of it should be a crime. Her Sarah Harding was the best of 'The Lost World'. Should I get involved again now that the world is full of dinosaurs? We say a resounding YES.

READ:  First spoilers for My Hero Academia 266: a poignant battle for happiness

4

The Lord DNA

If there is something that we remember from our childhood, it is this Clippy-like doll, the one from Word, that explained the magic behind Jurassic Park. deserves a cameo as a minimum.

5

Nick Van Owen

Played by Vince Vaughn, we met him in 'The Lost World' with a photographer with a good heart who cared about the environment. He was one of the few who survived. Do we not deserve to see him again?

6

Zach

Played by Nick Robinson, he is one of Claire's nephews. He was one of the protagonists of 'Jurassic World' but we never saw him again … why?

7

Daisy man

There is an apocalypse. You are having daisies in a theme park. You have to run away. What is the first thing you take? It is clear …

Advertising – Read on below

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.