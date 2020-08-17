Jurassic World: Dominion, the impressive sum paid out for security measures

Share it:

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the first Hollywood blockbusters to return to production regularly after the long hiatus caused by the pandemic, but to do so, Universal Pictures had to face theimportant security issue.

As reported by the New York Times, which has recently released some images from the set of Jurassic World 3, to ensure the safety necessary for filming, the studio he spent $ 9 millionAmong other things, the budget was used to rent an entire hotel for 20 weeks and purchase 18,000 tests.

The more than 750 people of the troupe were divided into two groups: who does not need to actively participate in the shoot and who is considered "essential" for the work on the set, as they must be in close contact with the cast members and other professionals. The latter are tested three times a week. The production also installed 150 hand sanitizers around the set for the entire cast and crew.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, we remember, the film is still slated for June 2021. Meanwhile, Laura Dern and Sam Neil have confirmed their return to the set of a chapter of the saga.