Jurassic World: Dominion, Laura Dern and the emotional return to the set: the photos

As you know, in Jurassic World: Dominion we will see the long awaited reunion of the original cast of the franchise of Steven Spielberg formed by Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern and it is the latter that teases the fans with a photo from the set.

The trio of actors will return, after almost 20 years, to the roles of doctors Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm and della female doctor Ellie Sattler, respectively: to increase the fan hype, the photo of the chairs occupied by Neill and Dern on the set of the film and the comment: "Day one. Hi friend."

The last appearance for the two actors in the Jurassic franchise was in Jurassic Park III, way back in 2001, while for Goldbulm it was in the second chapter, released in 1997. When a year ago the director Colin Trevorrow he announced their return in the sixth chapter of the saga, but he was careful not to reveal the details of the plot and the events that would have seen them protagonists. But he assured that they would have enough space to return tribute to their past in the Jurassic franchise.

In recent days, Sam Neil had also started filming for Jurassic World Dominion, while for Goldblum it seems that the time has not yet come back on track. Meanwhile, Trevorrow has ensured that Jurassic World 3 will be chock full of animatronics, with which it will bring more dinosaurs on stage than in any other chapter of the saga.