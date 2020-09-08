Jurassic World: Dominion, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill celebrate the reunion with a duet

Share it:

Jeff Goldblum e Sam Neill they returned to collaborate for the filming of Jurassic World: Dominion, new chapter of the saga that will also see the return of Laura Dern, and it seems that the two are having a lot of fun in each other’s company.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, Sam Neill has in fact shared a video in which he and Jeff Goldblum improvise a duet on the piano dedicated to the reunion of the historical cast, to the tune of “I Remember” You by Doris Day. Apparently, 27 years after the release of the first Jurassic Park, the two actors are still on excellent terms.

In addition to the original film trio, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of protagonists Chris Pratt and Dallas Bryce Howard, for an expected release in theaters in June 2021. Written and directed by Colin Trevorrow, director of the first Jurassic World and author of the short Battle at Big Rock, the film will explore the first encounter between humans and dinosaurs in the wild after the events of Destroyed Kingdom.

Production on the film resumed last August with new security measures planned for shooting in the UK. According to various reports, Universal Pictures has increased the budget by as much as 9 million dollars to ensure the necessary security for cast and crew.