Jurassic World: Dominion and Chris Pratt offer you the chance to be in the movie

Since we are mired in the coronavirus crisis, there have been many initiatives that celebrities have carried out in order to raise funds to fight the pandemic. In video games, for example, there have been a lot of beneficial tournaments and streams with games like FIFA 20. And of course, the film industry is no wonder. This time it has been demonstrated by Chris Pratt, who has announced a contest as original as it is exciting.

It is a fundraiser whereby any user can donate money to fight the virus and, at the same time, be the winner of a unique prize. According to Pratt, participating can give us the opportunity to appear in Jurassic World: Dominion. Nothing more and nothing less than a scene recorded with one of us.

As you can see for yourself in the video that the actor has published on his official Instagram account, it is possible to contribute to the cause by donating just $ 10 or participating in a bid that now exceeds $ 36,000. The interesting thing is that, as Pratt comments, in both ways it is possible to apply for the same prize. Oh, and the award will be given to two different people.

On the other hand, in the bio of his account Pratt has published a link to the official website of the contest where donations can be made. As we said before, the winner will appear in a scene from Jurassic World: Dominion.

In addition, Pratt assures that it will be a scene that under no circumstances will be cut from the final assembly. And also, the winner will be devoured by a dinosaur in said scene. Finally, we leave you with the content of Chris Pratt's message in the publication.