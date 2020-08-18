Jurassic World: Dominion, a new theory speculates on the character of Maisie Lockwood

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the news related to the clone character of Maisie Lockwood, the third and highly anticipated chapter in the saga of Jurassic World, titled as we know Dominion and again directed by Colin Trevorrow, could confirm some interesting theories born and developed around the girl interpreted by the little girl Isabella Sermon.

As we know, Maisie turned out to be not the late Benjamin Lockwood's granddaughter but the human clone of the missing daughter too soon. However, the truth was kept hidden from the child, which she discovers against her will towards the end of The Destroyed Kingdom, sympathizing and empathizing with the cloned and imprisoned dinosaurs in the Lockwood Manor before being sold on the black market, the same ones that in a final gesture of compassion she herself decided to free in the world, giving way to their new uncontrolled proliferation.

The thing that everyone is wondering, however, is whether Maisie Lockwood can actually be a human clone with some parts of the genome codified starting from those of the dinosaur, using essentially the same process used to create hybrids such as Indominus Rex or the terrible Indoraptor, the most ferocious and intelligent predator in the world of Jurassic World.

Perhaps Dominion could answer this question and indeed, according to a new theory, could even pave the way for a new future for the franchise, towards a world where man and dinosaur share the same elements and can enter. in contact with each other on a chemical and animal level. Who knows.

Jurassic World: Dominion will see in the cast Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern is Jeff Goldblum, for a US theatrical release on June 11, 2021.