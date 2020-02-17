Entertainment

Jurassic World 3 will introduce Baby Dino

February 17, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
It started with Baby Yoda, has continued with Baby Sonic, and will even join the Final Fantasy VII Remake car with Baby Chocobo. What's going on? Surely, these tiny beings raise so much expectation, that it is a phenomenon worthy of study. The fact is that they will not be the only ones we will see in the cinema and in the video games for the future. In fact, the director of Jurassic World 3 He has just presented his own Baby Dino for the movie.

So, Colin Trevorrow is already working to incite fans of the saga to go to the cinema in 2021. He does it through a new tweet in which he offers us a small sample of what is an animatronic dinosaur model in format baby. The most surprising of all is that, as you can see in the tweet below, this baby dinosaur is very detailed.

In the past I had already joked with that possibility. However, now that the final version is much more detailed, it is clear that Baby Dino will be used in the film, whether or not with this name. In fact, the director confirms in the message that the prototype is already "ready". As you can see below, it is a very nice dinosaur.

And according to what fans are commenting on, this could be a "Nasutoceratops" baby. Or in other words, a dinosaur with a muzzle-shaped forehead and horns that is often compared to modern cattle. Therefore, it should be more "harmless" a priori. At least it is herbivorous.

In addition, everything seems to indicate that this little dinosaur would be closely related to the return of great actors in the classical trilogy. Remember that recently it has been announced that Jurassic World will be Jeff Goldblum or Sam Neill.

